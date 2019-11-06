Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Tyman (LON:TYMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tyman from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 312 ($4.08).

LON:TYMN opened at GBX 206.50 ($2.70) on Wednesday. Tyman has a 52 week low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.50 ($3.84). The firm has a market cap of $406.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 224.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 231.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58.

In other news, insider Jo Hallas acquired 25,965 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £52,449.30 ($68,534.30).

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

