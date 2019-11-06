Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LTBR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 53,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,698. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.44.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lightbridge stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of Lightbridge worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.