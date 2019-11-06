Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a market cap of $94.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.29. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jack Chester Jr. Porter sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,350.00. Also, major shareholder Jennifer Elizabeth Porter sold 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $436,386.00. Insiders sold a total of 31,750 shares of company stock worth $489,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.