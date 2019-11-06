Linamar (TSE:LNR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.96

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.96 and traded as high as $44.01. Linamar shares last traded at $43.28, with a volume of 77,084 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Linamar from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linamar from C$56.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 7.1899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linamar Corporation bought 60,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.66 per share, with a total value of C$2,319,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,959,358. Insiders have acquired 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,531,084 in the last three months.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

