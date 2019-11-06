Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.