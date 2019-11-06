Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LGF.A. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Imperial Capital upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lions Gate Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.88.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,183. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

