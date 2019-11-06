Lisk 1-Day Volume Tops $1.87 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, ChaoEX and CoinEgg. Lisk has a total market cap of $98.50 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010745 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009283 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 136,375,774 coins and its circulating supply is 121,343,623 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit, Huobi, Bittrex, Exrates, CoinEgg, ChaoEX, Poloniex, Coinbe, HitBTC, OKEx, YoBit, Gate.io, Bit-Z, COSS, BitBay, Coinroom, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

