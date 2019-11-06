Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $63.79 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.06 billion and approximately $4.56 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $63.79 or 0.00680700 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade and BitcoinTrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010627 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001111 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030714 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,617,796 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

