Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.50. The company had a trading volume of 137,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,505. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.69. Littelfuse has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, Director John E. Major sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $71,500.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,686.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total transaction of $416,485.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2,509.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 68,246 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 72,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 20.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

