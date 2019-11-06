Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $90-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.74 million.Livent also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.44-0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered Livent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura set a $9.00 target price on Livent and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Get Livent alerts:

NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,533. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41. Livent has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. Livent had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Livent will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.