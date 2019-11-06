LogMeIn Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LOGM)

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,496 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,600% compared to the typical volume of 88 call options.

NASDAQ LOGM opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LogMeIn will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOGM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on LogMeIn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

In other news, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $498,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,057,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,592,000 after purchasing an additional 363,552 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 878,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,757,000 after buying an additional 675,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after buying an additional 66,950 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in LogMeIn by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 704,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,890,000 after purchasing an additional 93,496 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 26.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 506,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,187,000 after buying an additional 107,148 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

