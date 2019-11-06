London Finance & Investment Group plc (LON:LFI) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.60 Per Share

London Finance & Investment Group plc (LON:LFI) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from London Finance & Investment Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LFI opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 17.40 and a quick ratio of 17.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 million and a P/E ratio of 12.93. London Finance & Investment Group has a 1 year low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 42.70 ($0.56). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.73.

Get London Finance & Investment Group alerts:

London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

Recommended Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for London Finance & Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Finance & Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.