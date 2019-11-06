Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit, DDEX and DEx.top. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $22.65 million and $2.13 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00222795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.01490729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029367 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00118562 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,522,922 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Coinbe, Poloniex, DDEX, CoinExchange, Binance, Bittrex, Bitbns, LATOKEN, Kucoin, IDEX, Fatbtc, DragonEX, DEx.top, Upbit, GOPAX, Hotbit, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.