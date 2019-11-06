Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Tops $0.0173 on Top Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, IDAX, Gate.io and CoinMex. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $510.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00222284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.01474157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028740 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00117948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

