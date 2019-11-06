Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1,143.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 962.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $26.67.

NYSE TUP opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.29 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

