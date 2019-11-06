Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $297,000 Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 72.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,687,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 120,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 614,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 29,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $36.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.