Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,200 Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Bryan Mcdonald sold 4,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $106,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,119 shares in the company, valued at $296,543.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 2,274 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $60,988.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.04 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on HFWA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

