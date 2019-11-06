Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 72.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after buying an additional 968,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $17,458,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 183.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after buying an additional 137,430 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 127.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 96,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 53,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $2,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.28.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $131,526.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,032 shares in the company, valued at $153,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $83,100.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,385 shares of company stock valued at $617,279 in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

