Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.58

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.58 and traded as high as $14.40. Low & Bonar shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 305,351 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Low & Bonar in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Low & Bonar from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 16 ($0.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $97.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.01.

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

