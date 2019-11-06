LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,418 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in UGI in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of UGI by 20.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 142,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 580.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 78,823 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 23.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.38. 99,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.