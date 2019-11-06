LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $860,000 Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,902.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Shares of IR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,093. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $131.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

In other news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $961,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

