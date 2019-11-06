LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 401 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Ross Stores by 27.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $2,676,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,650. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,248. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average is $103.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

