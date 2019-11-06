Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Shares Gap Down to $9.38

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $9.38. Lumber Liquidators shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 2,577,079 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $288.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Knowles purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,017.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Reeves purchased 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at $371,329.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

