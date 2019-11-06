LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek Sells 30,000 Shares

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $1,288,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of LYFT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $287,820.00.

LYFT stock opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. LYFT Inc has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 2,285.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,329,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $218,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,012 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the second quarter worth about $175,033,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 24.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $115,581,000 after purchasing an additional 343,209 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 73.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,735,207 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $114,021,000 after purchasing an additional 735,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 112.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,713,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $112,564,000 after purchasing an additional 906,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LYFT from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities raised LYFT from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on LYFT from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on LYFT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LYFT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

