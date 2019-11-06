Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,613 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Symantec worth $24,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Symantec by 995.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Symantec by 319.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Symantec during the second quarter worth about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Symantec by 126.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Symantec during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYMC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. 8,130,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,447. Symantec Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Symantec’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Symantec in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price target on shares of Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symantec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

In other Symantec news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $223,662.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,325,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,427,431.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,520.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,022 shares of company stock worth $678,825. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

