Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193,279 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.21% of PulteGroup worth $20,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in PulteGroup by 89.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,006 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 91,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.32. 1,267,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,529. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

