Mackay Shields LLC Increases Stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,023 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.38% of Clean Harbors worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 415.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after acquiring an additional 921,510 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,328,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,070,000 after acquiring an additional 227,507 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,123,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,916,000 after acquiring an additional 192,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 287,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 161,901 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Clean Harbors news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $872,398.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,094.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,442 shares of company stock worth $3,170,839. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Shares of CLH traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $84.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.72. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $85.55.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

