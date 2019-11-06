Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $22.02 Million Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,024,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.89.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $27,439,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 73,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.42, for a total transaction of $15,319,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,068 shares of company stock valued at $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.71. 45,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. L3Harris has a one year low of $123.24 and a one year high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.