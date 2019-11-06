Mackay Shields LLC Sells 24,331 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,331 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $17,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.31.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,130.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 4,615 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,553.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 440,455 shares worth $50,711,547. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.75. 155,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.70.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

