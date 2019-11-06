Mackay Shields LLC Sells 36,670 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,670 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $18,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,868.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KMB traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.51. 443,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

