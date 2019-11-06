MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 35,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.37. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.21 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 56,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 264,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 29,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

