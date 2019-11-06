Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) Announces Interim Dividend of $2.50

Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $2.15.

ASX:MQG opened at A$135.45 ($96.06) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$131.78 and a 200 day moving average of A$127.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. Macquarie Group has a 1-year low of A$103.30 ($73.26) and a 1-year high of A$136.84 ($97.05).

In other Macquarie Group news, insider Shemara Wikramanayake 37,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in five segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital.

