Madden Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,291 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 493.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 257.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.89. 6,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,910. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68.

