Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,677 shares during the period. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF makes up about 2.6% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1,735.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.61. 181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,912. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18.

