Magna International (MG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of C$1.92 per share for the quarter.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.37 billion.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$74.07 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$57.34 and a 52-week high of C$76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52.

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total transaction of C$4,075,509.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,898 shares in the company, valued at C$14,397,649.73. Also, Director Donald James Walker sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.20, for a total transaction of C$3,852,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,334,475 shares in the company, valued at C$85,673,295. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,313 shares of company stock worth $16,981,137.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.