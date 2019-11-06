Main Street Capital (MAIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is scheduled to be issuing its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.33 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 65.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley set a $43.00 target price on Main Street Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

