Marcus & Millichap (MMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.33 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marcus & Millichap to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MMI opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

