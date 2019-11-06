Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE:MMI opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $43.50.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Marcus & Millichap’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 11,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,792 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,564,000 after acquiring an additional 258,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 13.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 63,244 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.9% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 383,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 70.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 326,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

