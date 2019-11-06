Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.87.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $144.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.73 and its 200 day moving average is $130.95.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at $902,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,421. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 224,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 618.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,757 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

