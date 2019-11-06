Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective dropped by Nomura from $181.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.88.

Shares of MAR traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.56. 109,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,447. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $144.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $1,912,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $446,172.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

