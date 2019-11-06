Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.87-$5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Longbow Research lowered Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.87.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.06. 26,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Marriott International has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $144.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.95.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at $902,401.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $1,912,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.