Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) COO R. Lee Cunningham Sells 3,259 Shares

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $367,093.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

R. Lee Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,615 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $397,650.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, R. Lee Cunningham sold 2,226 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $239,005.62.

VAC opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura set a $136.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

