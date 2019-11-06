Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,852,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,139,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

MMC traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.41. 97,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,799. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day moving average of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $104.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

