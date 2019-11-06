Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,717.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 238,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 65,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 52,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,139,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC stock opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $104.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.