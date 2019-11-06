Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MARS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price (down previously from GBX 100 ($1.31)) on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marston’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 113.56 ($1.48).

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 121.90 ($1.59) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.64. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 89.70 ($1.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 131.70 ($1.72). The firm has a market cap of $804.98 million and a PE ratio of 10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

