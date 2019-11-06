Marty T. Caywood Sells 2,067 Shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $55,809.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.36. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.73 million for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 487,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hometrust Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

