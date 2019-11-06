Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Sells $265,000.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MRVL traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,097. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

