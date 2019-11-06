Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Citigroup cut Marvell Technology Group to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $29.00 price target on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 price target on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.42.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.66. 4,833,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,219,096. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,363. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 64,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,619,454.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,676.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,933 shares of company stock worth $6,190,532. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,338,179,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,926,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,358,833,000 after acquiring an additional 628,141 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,718,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619,751 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,265,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,888,000.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

