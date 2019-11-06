Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Match Group had a return on equity of 166.69% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,398,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44. Match Group has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $95.32.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $596,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,607.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $2,010,212.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,565.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen set a $104.00 price target on Match Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

