Maxar Technologies’ (MAXR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. 3,326,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

